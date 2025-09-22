ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. ASD has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $909.16 thousand worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000014 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03234497 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,074,752.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

