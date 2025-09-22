Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Stock

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRI Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.31). Equities analysts anticipate that GRI Bio will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.
