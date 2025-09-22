Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 10,193 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,381,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,300,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,864,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

HDV opened at $121.59 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.