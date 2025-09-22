Arlington Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $267.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.53 and its 200 day moving average is $282.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $217.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

