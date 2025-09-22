Arlington Partners LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,666,413.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,338.24. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,553 shares of company stock worth $13,505,983 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

