Arlington Partners LLC Sells 21,013 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BTI opened at $54.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.