Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 127,844 Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. $PSBD

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Palmer Square Capital BDC accounts for 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Palmer Square Capital BDC worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSBD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 91.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

PSBD opened at $13.43 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Featured Stories

