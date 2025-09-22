Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $132.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $131.82 and a 52-week high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.66.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

