Arlington Partners LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after buying an additional 6,886,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

