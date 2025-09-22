Arlington Partners LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

