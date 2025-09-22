Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 8,135 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,870,000 after purchasing an additional 548,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after buying an additional 360,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $63.53 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

