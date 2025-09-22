Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 85 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $624.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.75. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

