Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $58.54. 680,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morningstar raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

