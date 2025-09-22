Analyzing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) & Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd N/A N/A N/A FirstService 2.61% 18.24% 5.17%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FirstService pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd 0 0 0 0 0.00 FirstService 0 2 2 0 2.50

FirstService has a consensus target price of $217.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given FirstService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and FirstService”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd $133.50 million 4.48 $74.68 million N/A N/A FirstService $5.22 billion 1.76 $134.38 million $3.12 64.61

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Summary

FirstService beats Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities. The company was formerly known as Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. Its FirstService Brands segment operates and provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers through franchise networks; and company-owned operations, including California Closets, Paul Davis Restoration, and CertaPro Painters operations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, First Onsite property Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

