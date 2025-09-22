Analyzing AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 5.10% 10.02% 4.97% International Flavors & Fragrances -3.48% 7.95% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

AdvanSix has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.4% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of AdvanSix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AdvanSix and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Flavors & Fragrances 1 3 13 0 2.71

AdvanSix presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.34%. Given AdvanSix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Dividends

AdvanSix pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AdvanSix pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out -103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AdvanSix has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AdvanSix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdvanSix and International Flavors & Fragrances”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.52 billion 0.36 $44.15 million $2.84 7.21 International Flavors & Fragrances $11.30 billion 1.44 $243.00 million ($1.55) -40.99

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdvanSix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdvanSix beats International Flavors & Fragrances on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

