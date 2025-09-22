American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

AHR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.