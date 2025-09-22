Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $30.99 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $39.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

