AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 254.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

