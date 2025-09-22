Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $254.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

