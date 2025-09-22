Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 6035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cormark raised Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Allied Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Allied Gold Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gold
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $13,169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.
About Allied Gold
Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.
