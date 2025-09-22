AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,385 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VUG stock opened at $480.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

