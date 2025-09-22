AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,643 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

