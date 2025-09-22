AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 16,095 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

