AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 88,597 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,698,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

