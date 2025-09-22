AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 143,860 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 27.7%

DFIC opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

