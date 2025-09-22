AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8,799.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

