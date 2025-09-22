AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,756 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,001,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.