AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF $PFFA

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 384.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 124,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFA opened at $22.43 on Monday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

