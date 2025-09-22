AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 31,897.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

