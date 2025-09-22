AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $158.22 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.