Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $365.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.99.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

