Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Friday Financial lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

