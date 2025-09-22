Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $328,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $43.53 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

