ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 500.8% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 108,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.