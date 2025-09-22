8,537 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Bought by Financial Harvest LLC

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV opened at $32.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

