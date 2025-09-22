4,304 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $504.62 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.00 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.69.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

