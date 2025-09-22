326,840 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Bought by Financial Harvest LLC

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 326,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Financial Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 27.7%

DFIC stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

