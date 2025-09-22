2,999 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Sysco by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

