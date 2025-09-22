2,749 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

