Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 150 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,603 per share, with a total value of £5,404.50.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 882 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,944 per share, with a total value of £34,786.08.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 3,644 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,838.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,774.32. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,620 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,102. The company has a market cap of £13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,451.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,068 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,950 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,104.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

