Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 150 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,603 per share, with a total value of £5,404.50.
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 882 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,944 per share, with a total value of £34,786.08.
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 3,644 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,838.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,774.32. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,620 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,102. The company has a market cap of £13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,451.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.