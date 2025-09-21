Yvonne Hui Sells 940 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $21,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,252.64. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Yvonne Hui sold 626 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $16,419.98.

On Thursday, July 17th, Yvonne Hui sold 465 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $12,503.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 422 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $11,372.90.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Yvonne Hui sold 307 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $8,371.89.

On Monday, July 7th, Yvonne Hui sold 571 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $16,473.35.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 53.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 10,605.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

