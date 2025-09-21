Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Trading Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.
Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yankuang Energy Group
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
