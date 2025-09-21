Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Xencor by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 344,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $632,000.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Xencor has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $733.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

