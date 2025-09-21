World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $167,330.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $167,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,454.95. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.7%

World Acceptance stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 17.83. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $177.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $938.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 14.29%.The firm had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

