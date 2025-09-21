Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.1111.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WWD stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 427.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Woodward by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Woodward by 114.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. KP Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 24.2% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.