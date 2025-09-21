Wolfstich Capital LLC Acquires 155,879 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 683.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 16.3% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,666 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,948 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,434,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.39.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

