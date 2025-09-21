Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,970,000 after buying an additional 271,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

