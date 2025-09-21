Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $209.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average is $217.45.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

