Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,527 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after acquiring an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,881,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 574,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,666 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

