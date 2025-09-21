Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

